Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,318. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,399. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

