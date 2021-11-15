Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Brokerages expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to report $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amplitude.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $73.86 on Monday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

