Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.13. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,266. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

