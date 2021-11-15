Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 29,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 437.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

