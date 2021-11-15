Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

