Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.79. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,210 shares of company stock worth $1,526,061. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 36.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 233.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NETGEAR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.