Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Trex by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

