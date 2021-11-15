Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 85.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.