Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

