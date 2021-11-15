Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.75. EQT posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EQT by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.