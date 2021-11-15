Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 124,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.