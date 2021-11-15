Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

KDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 124,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.