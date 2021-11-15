Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 142,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,188. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

