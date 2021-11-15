Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target at $12.48

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARESF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ARESF opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.4852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

