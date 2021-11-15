Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $100.19

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BLL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,875. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,664,942 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,701,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,181,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

