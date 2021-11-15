Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $73.00

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $6,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

