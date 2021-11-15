Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT at $17.72

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 70,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

