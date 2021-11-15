Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

GMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

