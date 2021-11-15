Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $286.59

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $361.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

