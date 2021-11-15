Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $32.17

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,540. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.