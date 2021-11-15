Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of THRY opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326 in the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,094,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

