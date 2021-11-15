Brokers Offer Predictions for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.