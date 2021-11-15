Brokers Offer Predictions for Exagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

XGN stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1,154.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

