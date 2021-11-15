Brokers Offer Predictions for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$7.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.21. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.70.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

