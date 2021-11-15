Brokers Offer Predictions for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.63). William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,861,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

