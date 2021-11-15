Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 636,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 770,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $58.79 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

