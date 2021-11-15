BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $140.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.64 million and the highest is $153.32 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $545.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $561.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $805.54 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $857.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 3,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

