BTIG Research Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $125.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $98.06 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,671. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

