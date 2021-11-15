BTU Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,817.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.20 million and $12,817.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00221916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.