Bumble Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bumble in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $27,620,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $1,152,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

