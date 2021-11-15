Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

