Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNR. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock.

BNR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $18,444,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

