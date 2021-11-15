Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $3,590,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $432.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

