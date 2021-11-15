Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.33% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MINC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 396.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82.

