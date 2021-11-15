C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $687,128.76 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, David Barter sold 170,333 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,671,798.32.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C3.ai by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

