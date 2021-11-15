Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $588,995.67 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,807.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,836.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,867.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

