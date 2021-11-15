Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $50.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Cactus has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cactus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

