CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.56.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.61. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.