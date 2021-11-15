Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.94).

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.66. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £914.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

