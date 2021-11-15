California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,294 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

