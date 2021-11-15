California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,223 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

