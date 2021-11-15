California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,765 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 33.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

