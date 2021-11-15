Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.27. 15,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,456. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.