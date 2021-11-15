Canaccord Genuity Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $95.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Docebo by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

