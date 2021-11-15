Canaccord Genuity Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $430.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $366.27.

MNDY opened at $363.92 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.12.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $121,245,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

