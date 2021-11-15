Canaccord Genuity Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$2.19. 1,312,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,918. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.