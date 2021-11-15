Canaccord Genuity Raises Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

