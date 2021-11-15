Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,048.57. The stock has a market cap of £477.76 million and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

