Canaccord Genuity Trims Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Target Price to C$2.75

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDNSF stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.