Canaccord Genuity Trims Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Target Price to C$2.75

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GDNSF stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile
