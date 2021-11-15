Canaccord Genuity Trims MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Target Price to C$0.35

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MMNFF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

