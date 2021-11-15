Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.56.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$59.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

